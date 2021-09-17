Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Drops By 66.7%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.45. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

