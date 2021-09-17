Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Increases By 162.5%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Shares of AVIFY opened at $5.77 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.