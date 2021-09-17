Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.68

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 36665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

