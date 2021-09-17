ShareRing (SHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.58 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

