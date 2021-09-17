Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,168. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

