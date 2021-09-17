Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 648 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

