Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 281 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 162.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 31.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

SEE stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

