Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in AECOM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

