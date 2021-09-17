Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

BC stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.