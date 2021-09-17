Securian Asset Management Inc Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ITT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ITT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

