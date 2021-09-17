Securian Asset Management Inc Has $679,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $143.90 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

