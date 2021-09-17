Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $7,352.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.