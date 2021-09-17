Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

RYAAY traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.38. 6,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

