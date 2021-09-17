RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 12,450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,150,000 after acquiring an additional 598,963 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 561,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

