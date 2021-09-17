Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) vs. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Head to Head Contrast

Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A MasTec 5.24% 20.79% 7.73%

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and MasTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasTec $6.32 billion 1.05 $322.85 million $4.87 18.40

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Roth CH Acquisition III and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A MasTec 0 0 9 0 3.00

MasTec has a consensus target price of $107.45, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given MasTec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Summary

MasTec beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy, and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment deals with the energy and utility industries. The Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment serves energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, including from clean energy and renewable sources such as wind, solar and biomass, as well as various types of heavy civil and industrial infrastructure. The Other segment comprises of equity investees, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets. The company was founded by

