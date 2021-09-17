Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

