Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $72,706.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00127099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

