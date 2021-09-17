Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.