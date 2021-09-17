Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,172 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $627.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

