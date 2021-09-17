Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

