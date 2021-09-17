Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RICOY. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ricoh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS RICOY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.85. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

