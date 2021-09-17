Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RICOY. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ricoh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
OTCMKTS RICOY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.85. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
About Ricoh
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
