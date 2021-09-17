Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 597 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after purchasing an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 197,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

