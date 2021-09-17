Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411,952 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 539,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,443. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

