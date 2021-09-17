Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

