Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

