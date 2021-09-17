Research Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

