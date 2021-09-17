Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

