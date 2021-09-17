Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

