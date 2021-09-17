Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
