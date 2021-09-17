Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $317,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

