Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

9/14/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/10/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected figures. Year-over-year growth at CER were extremely robust. Sales improved across all operating segments and geographies on strong recovery from the pandemic. Despite some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, the company expects continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021. Strong margin expansion was another upside. Yet, EMEA sales were down 7.3% compared to the 2019 comparable quarter with continued pressure related to the pandemic being a factor. The company is also concerned about the fact that Asia Pacific business got adversely impacted late in the second quarter by channel inventory contraction in knee and hip categories within China. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.40. 45,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

