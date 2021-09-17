Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.14 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

