Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.80 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

