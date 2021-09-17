Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.59 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.