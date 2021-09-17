Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,028. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

