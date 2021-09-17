Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 134,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

