Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $998,631. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

