QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.61.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.
Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.