QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.