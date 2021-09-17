QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.15 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.