Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Decreased by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.