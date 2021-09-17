Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

