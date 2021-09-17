Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

