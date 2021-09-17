Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.47. 152,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

