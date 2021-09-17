Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $44.20 Million Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,535 shares during the period. Global X China Consumer ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 5.13% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $44,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 333,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 181,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

