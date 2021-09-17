Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Cigna by 11.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 164,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. 49,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,046. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

