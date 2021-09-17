Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.