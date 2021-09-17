Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in August

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 551,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Porsche Automobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.