PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.