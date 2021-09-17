PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,928 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

