PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $101.97. Approximately 660,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 951,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

