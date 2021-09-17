PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $191.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

